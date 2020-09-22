Wintrust Business Lunch 9/22/20: Stocks shake off losses, new realities of hotel and restaurant design amid COVID-19 and Illinois Facebook users could receive up to $400 from a class-action suit

Segment 1: WGN’s Orion Samuelson joins John to talk about the volatile stock market activity the last few days.

Segment 2: Belinda O’Kelly, co-founder and principal, O’Kelly Kasprak, joins John to talk about how design fits into the hotel and restaurant business amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Segment 3: John Consalvi, CEO and founder, SPEDxChange, tells John about his company can help connect school districts with special education teachers, speech language pathologists, occupational therapists, school psychologists and others valued special education professionals.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including how Facebook users could be eligible for part of a $650 million settlement from a class-action suit and the Old Post Office debuting a new rooftop park.