Segment 1: Greg McBride, Senior Vice President and Chief Analyst, Bankrate, chats with John about the Fed’s announcement yesterday that they are going to pause rate hikes, what will happen if inflation continues to decline, and why he believes the odds of avoiding a recession have improved.

Segment 2: Bree Fowler, Senior Writer, CNET, joins John to talk about a group of prominent novelists including John Grisham, Jonathan Franzen and George R.R. Martin suing OpenAI over its technology, and what we can take away from Instacart’s IPO earlier this week.

Segment 3: Tom Webb, Chief Marketing Officer, Association of Pickleball Professionals, tells John about the exploding popularity of pickleball, why so many people are taking up the game, what it takes to become a good player, and The inaugural APP U.S. Indoor Championships taking place Nov. 29-Dec. 3 in Rosemont. Registration is now open at PickleballBrackets.com

Segment 4: Bob Schneeberger, Owner, HSG Catering, talks to John about what it takes to do tour catering for major artists.