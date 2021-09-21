Wintrust Business Lunch 9/21/21: Talent shortage impacting the economy, FedEx raising its shipping rates, and Amazon calling on the U.S. government to legalize marijuana

OLIVE BRANCH, MISSISSIPPI – DECEMBER 20: FedEx trucks prepare to move boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the McKesson distribution center on December 20, 2020 in Olive Branch, Mississippi. The federal government plans to distribute over the coming week a total of 7.9 million doses of vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer Inc. (Photo by Paul Sancya – Pool/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about why employees have the upper hand right now considering the labor market and why now might be a great time to consider a career change.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John about how the talent shortage is challenging the economy, what companies can do to get the best candidates, and some “Candidate Closing Tips” that can help ensure businesses obtain top talent.

Segment 3: Greg Carroll, Director of Partnerships & Events, Uptown Chamber of Commerce, talks to John about next week’s Taste of Uptown event.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Subway saying August sales were strongest in 8 years after unveiling new menu, Chipotle adding smoked brisket to its menu, McDonald’s Happy Meal toys getting a green makeover, FedEx raising shipping prices, and Amazon relaxing drug testing policies and lobbying to legalize marijuana.