Wintrust Business Lunch 9/21/20: Stocks sink, IPO market looks strong and E-scooter ridership rates lag amid COVID-19

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the stock market declines and a new investigation that found a number of global banks moved allegedly illicit funds over the past two decades despite warnings from U.S. officials.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Associate Editor Katherine Davis tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including a Chicago startup that helps people pay down student loans, a new startup that has developed a copper-coated phone case that claims to destroy bacteria within 30 minutes and how E-scooter ridership rates are lagging because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including the marijuana lottery in Illinois possibly going beyond September, companies rushing to IPO before the election and Byline bank closing 20% of branches.