Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about what the Fed will say about interest rates, but more importantly, what they will say about the economy moving forward. Terry explains how the UAW strike will impact the economy. Conversely, what happens if the strike ends and wages go up? And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.
Wintrust Business Lunch 9/20/23 – Terry Savage: What is the Fed’s economic forecast?
by: Pete Zimmerman
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m.