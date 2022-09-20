Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to discuss the impact that crime in Chicago is having on business.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, talks to John about what companies need to look out for if they are going to be hiring temporary employees.

Segment 3: Dennis Rodkin, residential real estate reporter for Crain’s, joins John to talk about a number of his recent stories including a Frank Lloyd Wright house near Racine going up for sale, upper-end housing sales blowing past the previous record, the Driehaus mansion that appeared in ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ hitting the market, and Cook County’s delayed tax bills creating home sale headaches.