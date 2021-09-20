Wintrust Business Lunch 9/20/21: Stock market sinks, U.S. easing travel restrictions for vaccinated international travelers, and Oreo-scented flip-flops are coming soon

An employee touches a pair of Brazilian Havaianas flip-flops at a store in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on July 18, 2017.
The Havaianas, ambassadors of Brazil in the world, were the flip-flops of the poor in the 60s and are nowadays a fashion complement of all social classes. But recently, they have become a victim of Brazils corruption scandals. / AFP PHOTO / NELSON ALMEIDA / TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY CAROLA SOLE (Photo credit should read NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the stock market declining big today (despite phenomenal growth year over year), the history of the stock market’s performance in September, and the housing market quieting down, but still remaining very competitive.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including Chicago startup Alkeme, led by former Chicago Bear Ryan Mundy, building a Peloton-like platform that brings mental health resources to the Black community, a Chicago-based vegan gelato startup expanding across the country, and a Chicago tech firm just announcing plans to go public.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Chicago based Archer Daniels Midland entering the plant-based meat alternative market, the US easing travel restrictions against vaccinated incoming travelers and Oreo Flip Flops coming to a town near you.

