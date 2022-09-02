Segment 1: Mark Hamrick, Washington Bureau Chief and Senior Economic Analyst for Bankrate.com, joins John to break down the August Labor Report and what that will mean for the economy.

Segment 2: James Martin, Chef and Owner, Bocadillo Market, talks to John about his new restaurant, how the food is inspired by Spain, some of the popular items they serve, what influences his cooking, how running the business has been going, the challenge of retaining talent, and the terrific support they have received from the community.

Segment 3: Lawrence Bowdish, Executive Director of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, tells John about The Coalition to Back Black Businesses grant program, how you qualify for the grant program, the impetus for the program, and what you need to know if you want to apply for the grant.