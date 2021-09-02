Wintrust Business Lunch 9/2/21: Unemployment claims fall to a pandemic low, the future of business travel, and Amazon looking to hire 55,000 people

The Amazon.com, Inc. BHM1 fulfillment center is seen before sunrise on March 29, 2021 in Bessemer, Alabama. – Votes are set to be counted on March 29, 2021 on whether to create the first Amazon union in the United States, at a warehouse in Alabama, after a historic, five months-long David vs Goliath campaign. “I’m proud of the workers at Amazon for standing up and saying enough,” said Joshua Brewer, the local president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Brian Battle, Director, Performance Trust Capital Partners, joins John to break down the weekly jobless claims and to preview tomorrow’s August jobs report. How will the Federal Reserve react to these numbers?

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Windows 11 announcing an official release date, Amazon still pushing Ivermectin, Instagram requiring all users to share their birthday, and China squeezing kids’ online gaming time to 3 hours a week.

Segment 3: Sue Bennett, Assistant Superintendent, Pullman National Monument, tells John about the Grand Opening of Pullman National Monument Visitor Center and Pullman State Historic Site Factory Grounds taking place this holiday weekend.

Segment 4: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including a new Bloomberg survey finding that many CEO’s don’t think business travel will come back, the ongoing chip shortage cutting deeper into auto factories, Amazon hiring more workers and Burger King launching a new loyalty program.