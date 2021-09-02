Wintrust Business Lunch 9/2/21: Unemployment claims fall to a pandemic low, the future of business travel, and Amazon looking to hire 55,000 people

Segment 1: Brian Battle, Director, Performance Trust Capital Partners, joins John to break down the weekly jobless claims and to preview tomorrow’s August jobs report. How will the Federal Reserve react to these numbers?

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Windows 11 announcing an official release date, Amazon still pushing Ivermectin, Instagram requiring all users to share their birthday, and China squeezing kids’ online gaming time to 3 hours a week.

Segment 3: Sue Bennett, Assistant Superintendent, Pullman National Monument, tells John about the Grand Opening of Pullman National Monument Visitor Center and Pullman State Historic Site Factory Grounds taking place this holiday weekend.

Segment 4: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including a new Bloomberg survey finding that many CEO’s don’t think business travel will come back, the ongoing chip shortage cutting deeper into auto factories, Amazon hiring more workers and Burger King launching a new loyalty program.

