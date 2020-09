Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist Terry Savage joins John to talk about Illinois receiving approval for an extra $300 in weekly federal unemployment benefits, the continued disparity between the stock market and the economy and what a payroll tax deferral will mean for your paycheck.

Segment 2: Mike Marr, owner and brewmaster at Buffalo Creek Brewing in Long Grove, chats with John about how his business is doing amid COVID-19.