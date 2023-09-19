Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about a recent Wall Street Journal piece that touts the benefits of doing less. Why does the article claim that 85% is the magic number for productivity?

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, talks to John about the risks involved when companies merge. What are some tips for planning a successful merger?

Segment 3: Matt Schultz, LendingTree chief credit analyst, talks with John about a new survey that shows 57% of cardholders believe credit card processing fees should be illegal.

Segment 4: Dr. Ryan Hackler, CEO / Co-Founder, Aeternal Upcycling, tells John about how their company converts plastic waste into key ingredients for packaging, cosmetics, lubricants, home goods, and more. Aeternal Upcycling was just named the 2023 Nicor Gas Multicultural Innovator Award winner. The equity and inclusion award grants $25,000 and 12-month mentorship from clean energy VC firm, Evergreen Climate Innovations, and the largest natural gas distribution company in Illinois, Nicor Gas.