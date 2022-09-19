Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the Federal Reserve likely raising rates in an effort to cool down the high cost of living, if the Fed is playing catch-up right now, Americans carrying a near-record level of credit card debt, and mortgage rates hitting 6% last week for the first time since 2008.

Segment 2: Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including sports teams and athletes getting into VC and the impact on local startups, COVID test vending machines launching in Chicago, and Google investing in Chicago startup Mozaic through its accelerator fund for Black founders.

Segment 3: Dr. Alyssa Westring, who oversees the Women in Entrepreneurship Institute at DePaul University, tells John about a new study that shows Illinois #2 on the list of states with small businesses planning to lay off employees in September and offers her suggestions on what some small businesses can do to avoid having to lay off employees.