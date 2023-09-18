Segment 1: Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the likelihood the Fed raises interest rates again, if we will see a mild recession, how the restarting of student loan payments could damage the economy, and how the UAW, SAG, and WGA strikes are negatively impacting the economy.

Segment 2: Segment 2: Jim Dallke, National Editor, American Inno, talks to John about startup Kin Insurance becoming Chicago’s newest unicorn, a Chicago cannabis startup that brings real fruits to edibles raising $7M, and how startups in the student loan space have navigated the last few years during the federal payment pause.

Segment 3: Brian Walsh, Manager of Financial Planning, SoFi, joins John to talk about a new survey on how investors are currently thinking about IPOs.