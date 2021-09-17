Wintrust Business Lunch 9/17/21: Finding stock market bargains, how the pandemic has permanently changed the economy, and what legislators need to do to help small businesses

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – SEPTEMBER 17: Shops remain closed on September 17, 2021 in Auckland, New Zealand. Alert Level 4 lockdown restrictions remain in place across Auckland as new COVID-19 cases continue to be recorded. Under COVID-19 Alert Level 4 measures, people are instructed to stay at home in their bubble other than for essential reasons, with travel severely limited. All non-essential businesses are closed, including bars, restaurants, cinemas, and playgrounds. All indoor and outdoor events are banned, while schools have switched to online learning. Essential services remain open, including supermarkets and pharmacies. The current alert level settings for Auckland will remain in place until 23:59 on 21 September. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Steven Esposito, Executive Director, Wealth Advisor, Senior Portfolio Management Director, Morgan Stanley, joins John to talk about stock market volatility, why he believes there is too much pessimism about the economy, the continued problems with supply chain issues and labor shortages, how concerned we should be about inflation and the reason he’s so bullish on the stock market.

Segment 2: Larry Chester, Founder and President of CFO Simplified, tells John about how the pandemic has permanently changed the way we do business and how you can prepare yourself for the new economic reality.

Segment 3: Elliot Richardson, Co-founder and President, Small Business Advocacy Council, talks to John about their continued efforts to get legislators to enact policies that will help small businesses recover from the pandemic, create jobs, and grow the Illinois workforce.