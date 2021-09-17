Wintrust Business Lunch 9/17/21: Finding stock market bargains, how the pandemic has permanently changed the economy, and what legislators need to do to help small businesses

Segment 1: Steven Esposito, Executive Director, Wealth Advisor, Senior Portfolio Management Director, Morgan Stanley, joins John to talk about stock market volatility, why he believes there is too much pessimism about the economy, the continued problems with supply chain issues and labor shortages, how concerned we should be about inflation and the reason he’s so bullish on the stock market.
Segment 2: Larry Chester, Founder and President of CFO Simplified, tells John about how the pandemic has permanently changed the way we do business and how you can prepare yourself for the new economic reality.
Segment 3: Elliot Richardson, Co-founder and President, Small Business Advocacy Council, talks to John about their continued efforts to get legislators to enact policies that will help small businesses recover from the pandemic, create jobs, and grow the Illinois workforce.