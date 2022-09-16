Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about why it’s important to prepare for a possible recession, and what you should be doing to protect yourself. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Chloe Reaumond, Founder, Bestowal, tells John about her gift giving small business, her philosophy on giving gifts, how they customize each gift to make it more personal, and what are some of the more popular gifts people are looking for.