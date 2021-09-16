Wintrust Business Lunch 9/16/21: Weekly jobless claims rise, SpaceX launches with all-civilian crew, and the best way to eliminate money stress

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Inspiration4 crew launches from Pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on September 15, 2021. – The Inspiration4 mission, the first to send an all-civilian crew to orbit, will venture deeper into space than the International Space Station. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Best-selling financial author Jared Dillian tells John the best way to eliminate money stress, how often you need to rebalance your portfolio, and what should we make out of the weekly jobless claims.

Segment 2: Roger Cheng, Executive Editor / Head of News, CNET, chats with John about a variety of tech stories including what we should know about the Apple iPhone 13, the SpaceX Inspiration4 mission and both Anthony Fauci and the Trinidad health minister debunking Nicki Minaj’s impotence tweet.

Segment 3: Payal Patel, Communications Director, Navy Pier, talks to John about the upcoming “Chicago Live Again” festival which is taking place over two days next weekend. You can find more about the festival here.