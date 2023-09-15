Segment 1: Michael Miller, Professor Emeritus at DePaul University, joins John to talk about why we have antitrust legislation and how it has been beneficial to the economy

Segment 2: Michael Drew, Founding Principal, Structured Development, talks to John about the resurgence of co-living spaces could help those that are impacted by rising rents. Mike and his firm recently cut the ribbon on Post Chicago, the city’s newest and largest co-living community, which features 431 beds. Designed for students, corporate transferees and others in search of flexible, turnkey housing, Post Chicago offers 107 residential units whose bedrooms – between two and four per unit – are fully furnished and individually leased, with rents starting at $1,375 per month

Segment 3: Marine Sargsyan, Houzz senior economist, tells John about a new survey that shows that 15% of homeowners have put home renovation projects on hold.