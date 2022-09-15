Segment 1: Jason Turner, Chief Investment Strategist for Wintrust Wealth Management, joins John to talk about the good and bad news about retail sales rising slightly, the markets struggling to recover from inflation data being released earlier this week, and what we can expect from the markets when interest rates tick up again.

Segment 2: Joan E. Solsman, Senior Reporter, CNET, chats with John about a variety of tech stories including the early reviews of the new iPhone 14, why California is suing Amazon, Ethereum‘s giant software update — “the Merge” — taking crypto a step into its next frontier, and why a ‘Squid Game‘ win at the Emmy’s was a big deal for Netflix.

Segment 3: James Geier, Founder and President of 555 International, owner-operator, Morgan’s on Fulton, and Marvin’s Food and Fuel in the Fulton Market District, talks to John how the hospitality industry is coming back after a long COVID hiatus, if crime has impacted business, the challenges he’s currently facing in the hospitality industry, and why you shouldn’t be afraid to come down and enjoy what the city has to offer.