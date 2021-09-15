Wintrust Business Lunch 9/15/21: Terry Savage – Why September is typically a bad month for the stock market

A broker is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, on January 8, 2021. – Germany’s blue-chip DAX 30 index pushed on with its record-breaking streak Friday, opening above 14,000 points on growing expectations there will be a strong stimulus plan in the United States. (Photo by Daniel ROLAND / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL ROLAND/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about the bad month for the stock market and why September is typically a down month for the market. Terry also answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including New Buffalo mulling an Airbnb ban, Walmart testing self-driving delivery vehicles, and SpaceX launching 4 tourists on a 3-day trip to space.

