Segment 1: Paul Nolte, Senior Wealth Advisor and Market Strategist, Murphy & Sylvest, joins John to talk about the value of the dollar continuing to rise, what he thinks of the latest inflation data, and if the Fed will raise interest rates again.

Segment 2: Bree Fowler, Senior Writer, CNET, joins John to talk about what we learned at Apple’s annual fall event, and the big takeaways from Wednesday’s meeting between tech giants and members of Congress about A.I.

Segment 3: Sian I. Du’Prey, Midwest Director for Programs, Hispanic Federation, and Esteban Rodriguez, Executive Director/CEO, Corazon Community Services, tell John about the “Crack the Code” computer lab in Cicero and the mission to bridge the digital divide for Hispanic residents

Segment 4: Sarah Foster, Analyst, Bankrate, talks to John about how wage growth is finally outpacing inflation, but how it likely won’t be until 2024 until the gap is closed.