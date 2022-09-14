Segment 1: Michael Miller, Associate Professor of Economics at DePaul University, joins John to talk about why the market fell so much after yesterday’s inflation report, what the Fed raising rates again will mean for the economy, and if he believes inflation will begin to fall.

Segment 2: Dale Buss, veteran financial journalist and founder and executive director of The Flyover Coalition, tells John about the return of the Detroit Auto Show and what he’s seeing coming out of the U.S. auto industry this year.

Segment 3: Chef Carlos Gaytan of Tzuco tells John about how the restaurant is celebrating their third anniversary and Mexican Independence Day.