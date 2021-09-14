Wintrust Business Lunch 9/14/21: Amazon and UPS hiring workers, Apple issues an urgent software update, and more than half of shoppers plan to start holiday shopping before Halloween

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 01: A United Parcel Service (UPS) sign is displayed outside of a UPS facility during a job fair on November 01, 2019 in New York City. The October employment report, which was released on Friday, showed that the American economy is still robust with 128,000 new jobs created in October. The unemployment rate inched up to 3.6% from 3.5%, the lowest unemployment rate since 1969. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate, a recent poll showing the popularity of vaccine mandates, and how this mandate will impact businesses.

Segment 2: Ted Rossman, Senior industry analyst, creditcards.com, tells John about a new survey that shows that people are prepared to start their holiday shopping early and most will shop online. Will this be a good holiday shopping season for retailers?

Segment 3: Jim Carr, President and CEO of CARR Machine & Tool, tells John about his growing business in Elk Grove, the type of customer they serve, their focus on emerging technologies, the supply chain issues that are disrupting the economy and his successful “Making Chips” podcast.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Amazon and UPS hiring workers, Taco Bell wanting to sell 30-day taco subscriptions and Apple issuing an urgent software update to address critical spyware vulnerability.