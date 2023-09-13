Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about the latest inflation data and what the Fed will likely do with interest rates. Terry also answers all of your financial questions. Terry also introduces us to Andy McDermott, Founder & Chief Development Officer, Intentional Sports. Andy tells us about his mission to deliver equitable access to high-quality recreation and sports programming for the Austin community on the West Side of Chicago. To find out more or to donate to the cause click here.

