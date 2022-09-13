Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about what employees can/should do if they are denied a promotion or salary increase.

Segment 2: Steven Esposito, Executive Director, Wealth Advisor, Senior Portfolio Management Director, Morgan Stanley, talks to John about the market sinking today after a report on inflation. Why is the market reacting so negatively when the economy is so strong?

Segment 3: Jayne Vellinga, Executive Director, Chicago Women in Trades, tells John about their mission to improve women’s economic equity by increasing their participation in the construction trades .

Segment 4: Ted Rossman, Bankrate.com Senior industry analyst, joins John to talk about how high interest rates are impacting credit card debt.