Wintrust Business Lunch 9/13/21: The Dow gets back on track, U.S. housing market short 5 million homes, and a Chicago startup aims to be the Airbnb for tailgating

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the Biden Administration’s proposed new corporate/personal tax increases on wealthy businesses and people, the possibility of extending the Child Tax Credit, the stock market bouncing back today after a couple of down weeks, and why the U.S. housing market is short 5.24 million homes.
Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including A Chicago startup creating an “Airbnb for tailgating,” and a local VC fund raising $140M to invest in space startups.
Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Moody’s investing $250M to measure risk of largest U.S. companies getting hacked, Aluminum hitting a 13-yr high, and another Chicago company reaching “unicorn” status.