Wintrust Business Lunch 9/13/21: The Dow gets back on track, U.S. housing market short 5 million homes, and a Chicago startup aims to be the Airbnb for tailgating

Posted:

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 05: Chicago Bears fans tailgating prior to the game between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on September 05, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the Biden Administration’s proposed new corporate/personal tax increases on wealthy businesses and people, the possibility of extending the Child Tax Credit, the stock market bouncing back today after a couple of down weeks, and why the U.S. housing market is short 5.24 million homes.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including A Chicago startup creating an “Airbnb for tailgating,” and a local VC fund raising $140M to invest in space startups.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Moody’s investing $250M to measure risk of largest U.S. companies getting hacked, Aluminum hitting a 13-yr high, and another Chicago company reaching “unicorn” status.

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

