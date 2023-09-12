The Chicago skyscrapers are pictured from a helicopter in Chicago. AFP Photo/Jewel Samad (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about how to hire quality people when your company is embroiled in controversy.

Segment 2: Max Adams, senior editor overseeing markets coverage, Business Insider, talks to John about how the crashing office market will deepen the economic ‘doom loop‘ for America’s cities.

Segment 3: Dennis Rodkin, residential real estate reporter for Crain’s, joins John to talk about the health of the condo market in Chicago, what he thinks of Chicago’s real estate transfer tax proposal, and the latest on Justin Ishbia offering the city of Winnetka $3 million to finish its beach plan.