Segment 1: Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about why credit is hard to get today, the average credit card debt per household continuing to rise, how consumer wealth has reset from the pandemic, and why the 5-day commute is dead.

Segment 2: Segment 2: Jim Dallke, National Editor, American Inno, talks to John about how the startup world is dealing with remote work, where the best VCs are placing bets today, how Mayor Brandon Johnson is supporting food startups in the city, and

Segment 3: David Grossman, CEO, Epic Burger, tells John about why Epic Burger’s tagline is “A More Mindful Burger,” the importance of making quality food, the celebration of their 15th anniversary this week, and the just announced acquisition of Meatheads Burgers & Fries that will allow them to expand throughout Illinois.