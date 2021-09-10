Wintrust Business Lunch 9/10/21: How ‘The Great Resignation’ is impacting the economy, a ‘perfectly imperfect’ Chicago bakery, and a beginner’s guide to investing in cryptocurrency

Wintrust Business Lunch
Posted: / Updated:

A banner with the logo of bitcoin is seen during the crypto-currency conference Bitcoin 2021 Convention at the Mana Convention Center in Miami, Florida, on June 4, 2021. (Photo by Marco BELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Ben Winckmarkets and economy reporter, Insider, joins guest host Jon Hansen to talk about the average retirement age creeping lower, the amount of unfilled jobs in the U.S. right now, and over 1 million Americans taking $63 billion out of their homes earlier this year. Will there be another housing bubble?

Segment 2: Tim McCormick, Chief Executive Officer, SOS Children’s Villages Illinois, talks to Jon about what SOS Children’s Villages does, their partnership with Wintrust and Chicago Regatta, and tomorrow’s event which will benefit SOS Children’s villages. You can more information on the event here.

Segment 3: James Royal, Senior Analyst, Bankrate tells Jon what you need to know if you want to start investing in cryptocurrency.

Segment 4: Stephanie Hart, Owner, Brown Sugar Bakery, tells Jon about her beloved small business and what it was like getting a visit from Vice President Kamala Harris earlier this year. You can listen to the entire interview on Jon’s “It’s All Good-A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here.

