Wintrust Business Lunch 9/10/20: Labor market losing steam, Home Depot alters Black Friday plans and United Airlines announces new international routes

Segment 1: Jason Turner, Head of Multi-Asset Strategies for Wintrust Wealth Management, joins John to break down the weekly jobless claims and to help answer some questions about the extra $300 unemployment benefit.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including major tech firms facing a growing resentment toward parent employees during COVID-19, Google rolling out a new Verified Calls feature and astronomers searching for alien tech.

Segment 3: David Litchman, founder of BellyMelly, tells John how his new online ordering platform is helping restaurants save money while also supporting local charities.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Home Depot canceling their Black Friday plans and United Airlines planning to add flights to Africa and India.

