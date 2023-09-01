United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Segment 1: Mark Hamrick, Washington Bureau Chief and Senior Economic Analyst for Bankrate.com, joins John to tell us about the current bank interest rates. He then discusses a recent survey which found that 89% of the American workforce prefers a four-day work week.

Segment 2: Dale Buss, Contributing Editor of Chief Executive Magazine and Founder/Executive Director of The Flyover Coalition, joins John to talk about United Auto Workers, as the strike deadline is approaching.

Segment 3: Jason Lesniewicz, Director of Cultural Tourism at Choose Chicago, joins the show to talk about the new Chicago Brew Pass!