Wintrust Business Lunch 9/1/21: Fall real estate outlook, supply chain disruptions linger, and what to expect from the August jobs report

Posted: / Updated:

PARK RIDGE, ILLINOIS – MAY 19: A “New Price” sign is visible on a Baird & Warner sign in front of a single-family existing home for sale in a neighborhood May 19, 2003 in Park Ridge, Illinois. Thirty-year mortgage rates have reached a record low for the sixth time this year. The low mortgage rates helped with sales of new and existing homes last year and economists predict a second record year this year. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Mark HamrickWashington Bureau Chief and Senior Economic Analyst for Bankrate.com, joins John to preview Friday’s August Labor Report, some of the surprising economic data that has been released recently, and a new survey that shows that 55% of Americans expect to search for a new job over the next 12 months.

Segment 2: Steve Baird, President and CEO, Baird & Warner, tells John about the outlook for the Fall real estate market.

Segment 3: Candice Jordan, Director of Marketing at the Buona Companies, talks to John about the decision to make their plant-based beef sandwich a permanent part of their menu and an event they are having tomorrow at Buona’s Skokie location that will benefit the Skokie Community Foundation.

