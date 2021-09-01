Wintrust Business Lunch 9/1/21: Fall real estate outlook, supply chain disruptions linger, and what to expect from the August jobs report

PARK RIDGE, ILLINOIS – MAY 19: A “New Price” sign is visible on a Baird & Warner sign in front of a single-family existing home for sale in a neighborhood May 19, 2003 in Park Ridge, Illinois. Thirty-year mortgage rates have reached a record low for the sixth time this year. The low mortgage rates helped with sales of new and existing homes last year and economists predict a second record year this year. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Mark Hamrick, Washington Bureau Chief and Senior Economic Analyst for Bankrate.com, joins John to preview Friday’s August Labor Report, some of the surprising economic data that has been released recently, and a new survey that shows that 55% of Americans expect to search for a new job over the next 12 months.

Segment 2: Steve Baird, President and CEO, Baird & Warner, tells John about the outlook for the Fall real estate market.

Segment 3: Candice Jordan, Director of Marketing at the Buona Companies, talks to John about the decision to make their plant-based beef sandwich a permanent part of their menu and an event they are having tomorrow at Buona’s Skokie location that will benefit the Skokie Community Foundation.