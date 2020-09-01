Wintrust Business Lunch 9/1/20: Zoom stock hits an all-time high, Walmart Plus takes on Amazon Prime and candles that smell like your Chicago neighborhood

Segment 1: Jon Najarian, founder of marketrebellion.com, joins John to give an update on the latest market news including Tesla’s stock split, Walmart + taking on Amazon Prime and

Segment 2: Annie Cantara, founder of Vicinity Candles, tells John about she used the coronavirus pandemic to start a new business making candles that smell like Chicago neighborhoods.

Segment 3: Heather Long, economics reporter for the Washington Post discusses her recent column that show how many people are upset that Congress has failed to act on the extension of unemployment benefits.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Walmart launching a subscription service and how Zoom continues to show explosive growth amid the coronavirus pandemic.