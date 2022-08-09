Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about last week’s surprising jobs report and what it means for the economy moving forward.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including Groupon laying off 500 employees, a new ranking of top Midwest cities for startups having Chicago on top once again, and Illinois-based Ulta Beauty launching a VC fund.

Segment 3: Elliot Richardson, Co-founder and President, Small Business Advocacy Council, talks to John about the struggle that small businesses are having with hiring and why the Safer Communities & Small Business Act offers a solution that will improve public safety.

Segment 4: Steve Thayer, co-founder, NextName, talks to John about how his company is supporting student-athletes through an NIL program that features digital collectibles.