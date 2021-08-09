Wintrust Business Lunch 8/9/21: Job openings reach an all-time high, Domino’s giving away free food, and a new plant-based burrito business expands

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: A ‘Now hiring’ sign is displayed at a FedEx location on June 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Nearly 650,000 retail workers gave notice in April, the biggest one-month worker exodus in the retail industry in more than 20 years, amid a strengthening job market. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about job openings in the U.S. reaching a record high, Americans increasing their credit card usage at a record rate, and how the Delta variant is impacting the economic comeback.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including John Deere paying $250M for an autonomous tractor startup, a new craft milk startup in Chicago bringing its grass-fed milk and butter to grocery stores across the Midwest, and a former private equity investor launching a new plant-based burrito business that’s in more than 900 stores across the US.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including lower box office numbers for ‘Suicide Squad’ amid an uptick in COVID-19 numbers, Domino’s giving away $50 million in free food to take on delivery services, 2 million dehumidifiers being recalled due to fire risk, and YMCA naming a woman as CEO for the first time in their 170-year history.