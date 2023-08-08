Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about what you can do to beat procrastination.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John why 2023 is becoming a year where the message from federal enforcers is: Coming Clean Fast May Be the Best Defense.

Segment 3: Dennis Rodkin, residential real estate reporter for Crain’s, joins John to talk about a number of his recent stories including the house where Carl Sandburg lived when he first wrote that Chicago is the “City of the Big Shoulders” selling last month.