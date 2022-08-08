Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the ways you can save for a down payment on a house, how pessimistic people are about buying a house, and the nation’s top ten consumer complaints according to the Consumer Federation of America

Segment 2: Hannah Towey, Business News Reporter, Insider, tells John about the summertime travel chaos that people are experiencing and when the travel woes might end.

Segment 3: Andrea A. Raila, Senior Tax Analyst, Raila & Associates, talks to John about the new Senior Citizens property tax deferral program and how property owners are being impacted by inflation.