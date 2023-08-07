Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about a new study that shows a majority of parents spend 20% or more of household income on child care, The Fannie Mae Home Purchase Sentiment Index increasing slightly in July, why Fitch downgraded the US, and researchers developing and AI technique that can now steal data by listening to keystrokes.

Segment 2: Jim Dallke, National Editor, American Inno, talks to John about Grubhub and The Hatchery teaming up to help Chicago’s food startups, a Chicago startup that makes tortillas out of egg instead of flour landing a deal with Whole Foods, and Augmetics, an augmented reality startup being the winner in a deal for the technology of a company that filed for bankruptcy.

Segment 3: Jen Phillips, Executive Director, Keshet, talks to John about the non-profit’s mission to support communal inclusion for kids, teens and adults with disabilities. Keshet recently announced the launch of three new summer camp vocational programs for teens and young adults with disabilities.