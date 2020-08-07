Wintrust Business Lunch 8/7/20: U.S. unemployment rate drops, stimulus talks fall and a delivery app for ‘Mom and Pop’ restaurants

Segment 1: Mark Hamrick, Washington Bureau Chief and Senior Economic Analyst for Bankrate.com, joins John to break down the July jobs report.

Segment 2: Orphe Divounguy, Chief Economist at the Illinois Policy Institute, tells John about a new report that says that Illinois lost an estimated $940 million per day in the second quarter of 2020 amid the COVID-19 crisis and associated lockdowns.

Segment 3: Linxin Wen, founder of Chowbus, a Chicago-based delivery app for authentic Asian restaurants, talks to John about how his start-up is helping the immigrant owners of Asian mom-and-pop restaurants

Segment 4: Randy Witt, Co-Owner of Raging Waves, talks to John about how Illinois’ largest waterpark is conducting business amid the COVID-19 pandemic.