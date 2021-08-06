Wintrust Business Lunch 8/6/21: Strong July jobs report, tips for improving your investment portfolio and the slow recovery of business travel

Segment 1: Greg McBride, Senior Vice President and Chief Analyst, Bankrate, chats with John about the strong July labor report, the struggle for a lot of business owners to fill open positions, the concern about the Delta variant impacting the economy and 3 signs your investment portfolio might need a makeover.

Segment 2: Michael Jacobson, President & CEO of the Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association, joins John to talk about how the hotel industry is slowly recovering from the pandemic, why business travel has been slow to come back, and what hotels are doing to entice customers to return to travel.

Segment 3: Martin Sorge, Executive Director, Uptown United & Uptown Chamber of Commerce, tells John all about about Uptown Art Week, which begins today and runs through next Sunday.

