Wintrust Business Lunch 8/6/20: U.S. weekly jobless claims fall, FAA proposing Boeing pay a $1.25 million fine and Disney Plus gets a ‘Hamilton’ bump

Segment 1: Michael Miller, associate professor of Economics at DePaul University, joins John to break down the weekly jobless claims, what we can expect in tomorrow’s July jobs report and to take a peek at Americans’ credit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including why everyone wants to buy Tik Tok, Disney Plus hits 60.5 million subscribers and the future of payment after COVID-19.

Segment 3: Dale Buss, veteran journalist and Forbes contributor, tells John about the future of food including the next wave of “alt meats.”

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including German airline group Lufthansa reporting a net loss of $1.77 billion for the second quarter, President Trump saying he supports another plan to support airline industry jobs and Boeing hit with a $1.25 million proposed fine.