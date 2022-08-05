Segment 1: Mark Hamrick, Washington Bureau Chief and Senior Economic Analyst for Bankrate.com, joins John to break down today’s surprising jobs report and what it means for curbing inflation.

Segment 2: Dale Buss, veteran financial journalist and founder and executive director of The Flyover Coalition, joins John to talk about the speed bumps on the way to the EV revolution.

Segment 3: Mel Thillens, Owner, Mel’s Craft BBQ, tells John about his new business in Park Ridge, why he decided to open a restaurant, the type of food they serve, how business has been going, and the great support he’s received from the community.