Wintrust Business Lunch 8/5/21: Jobless claims fall, Spirit Airlines cancels more flights, and Target offering a free college education to its employees

Segment 1: Faron Daugs, CFP, Founder and CEO, Harrison Wallace Financial Group, joins guest host Tom Gimbel to talk about the drop in weekly jobless claims, how the market is reacting to the jobs data and earnings reports, what we can expect to see when the July jobs data is released tomorrow, the impact the Delta variant is having on the economy and when we might see the stock market tail off.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with Tom about a variety of tech stories including Google reportedly approving thousands of staff requests to transfer or work remotely.

Segment 3: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Spirit airlines cancelling half of their Thursday’s flights, and Target paying 100% college tuition and textbooks in bid to attract workers.