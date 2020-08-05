Wintrust Business Lunch 8/5/20: Disney shares jump, gold hits a record high and tips for finding a job amid the pandemic

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist Terry Savage joins John to talk about why gold has broken through to new all-time highs and we can expect a deal on the next stimulus package.

Segment 2: Kimberly Bares, President and CEO of the Magnificent Mile Association, tells John about how businesses are coping amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Segment 3: Kevin Gillespie, President, Headline Solar, joins John to discuss how they just started the largest commercial solar panel installation to-date in Dupage County, the challenges of getting people to move to solar panels and how people in the Midwest can take advantage of solar even during the winter months.

Segment 4: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to explain how the expiration of the $600 additional unemployment benefits will impact the jobs market and to offer some job-search tips for the unemployed who will have significant cut in benefits.