Segment 1: Mark Hamrick, Washington Bureau Chief and Senior Economic Analyst for Bankrate, joins John Williams to talk about the new jobs report that came out earlier today and what to look for in the near future.

Segment 2: Gail Niksic, Vice President, Elderwerks, joins John to talk about the upcoming 9th Annual Senior Expo at the Stonegate Banquet & Conference in Hoffman Estates on Wednesday August 9th from 8:30a-3:30p. For more information visit elderwerks.org.

Segment 3: Mar Soraparu, Co-Founder & Chief Wellness Officer, BIAN, joins John to talk about BIAN, A Private Social and Wellness Club to help people stay healthy and get their work done. For more information visit livebian.com.