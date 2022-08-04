Segment 1: Michael Bright, CEO, Structured Finance Association, joins John to preview tomorrow’s job report, and why it wouldn’t be bad if the unemployment rate ticked up a little bit. Will the report signal we might have reached peak inflation?

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr joins John to talk about a variety of tech stories including Amazon saying its carbon footprint rose 18% year over year, Amazon adding same-day delivery from some retailers, and Tiffany and Co. selling NFTs for $50,000 each.

Segment 3: Diana Martinez, Director, McAninch Arts Center, tells John about the upcoming Andy Warhol exhibition taking place in 2023.

Segment 4: James Geier, owner / hospitality designer, Morgan’s on Fulton, talks to John about the state of the hospitality workforce and the hospitality entrepreneur. What are the current challenges when considering a job or an ownership investment in a restaurant or hotel?