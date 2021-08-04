Wintrust Business Lunch 8/4/21: Terry Savage – What you should know about the eviction moratorium

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 04: People participate in a protest against N.Y. Governor Andrew Cuomo and protest for a moratorium on evictions on August 4, 2021 in New York City. The dual issues arose after New York Attorney General Letitia James investigation concluded that Governor Cuomo did sexually harass multiple women and the eviction moratorium instated by the CDC due to the COVID-19 pandemic is slated to elapse at the end of the month. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about while there is still a lot of good economic news (stock market, mortgage rates, GDP growth), there is also a lot of things to worry about including the Delta variant, eviction moratorium ending, etc. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Kwame Yamgnane, Minority Tech Advocate and CEO and co-founder of Qwasar, tells John about his mission to inspire minorities to resolve Chicago’s tech worker shortage.

Segment 3: Jeff Cochran, Partner, Shapiro Negotiations, talks to John about why people are reluctant to negotiate and to offer some tips to help you with the negotiating process.