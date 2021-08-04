Wintrust Business Lunch 8/4/21: Terry Savage – What you should know about the eviction moratorium

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about while there is still a lot of good economic news (stock market, mortgage rates, GDP growth), there is also a lot of things to worry about including the Delta variant, eviction moratorium ending, etc. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.
Segment 2: Kwame Yamgnane, Minority Tech Advocate and CEO and co-founder of Qwasar, tells John about his mission to inspire minorities to resolve Chicago’s tech worker shortage.
Segment 3: Jeff Cochran, Partner, Shapiro Negotiations, talks to John about why people are reluctant to negotiate and to offer some tips to help you with the negotiating process.