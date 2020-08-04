Wintrust Business Lunch 8/4/20: Why Sorrento Therapeutics stock is moving, recreational marijuana sales set record and progress in stimulus negotiations

Segment 1: Jon Najarian, founder of marketrebellion.com, joins John to give an update on the latest market news, why Sorrento Therapeutics Inc, is a stock to pay attention to and the status of the ongoing stimulus negotiations.

Segment 2: Joe Wascow, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Optimal Design, joins John to talk about what their company does, how they help their clients develop products and implement ideas, their role in the advent of 5G cellular technology, how they are working in the VR space and how COVID-19 has impacted their business.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including the FAA releasing 36 pages of proposed fixes for Boeing’s 737 MAX jets and Illinois weed sales setting a record in July.