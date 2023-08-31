Segment 1: Steven Esposito, President of Yellowstone Wealth Management in Lake Forest, talks to John about how you should be managing the current money market, and the difference between short term and long term investments. Steven also discusses the tech sector, and what the current AI stock market looks like.

Segment 2: Robin Ficke, Senior Vive President of Research at World Business Chicago, discusses the rise of quantum computing in Chicago, which is currently out performing Silicon Valley.

Segment 3: Ron Bonaccorsi, Owner of the Alpine Food Shop in Elmwood Park joins John to talk about his family owned business, how they got their start, and what services they offer!