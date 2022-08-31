Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about why we should fasten our seatbelts for the stock market in September, the likelihood we see a stock rally after the mid-term election, what you should know about maximizing your social security benefits, and the latest on student loan debt relief. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Ariana Gibson, Founder, STIGMA, tells John about this Chicago startup that launched an app this month that is helping people who are struggling with their mental health.