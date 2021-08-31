Wintrust Business Lunch 8/31/21: Consumer confidence falls, Walgreens raises wages for hourly workers, and Big Drop Brewing is giving away some of their award-winning non-alcoholic beer

MIAMI, FLORIDA – AUGUST 07: A Walgreens store is seen on August 07, 2019 in Miami, Florida. Walgreens announced plans to close 200 of its approximately 9,560 American stores. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about the Chicago-area Inc. 5000 honorees. What will it for Chicago to continue to attract top companies?

Segment 2: Melanie Lieberman, Senior Travel Editor, The Points Guy, talks to John about a new survey that shows that people are feeling less comfortable about travel while the Delta variant cases continue to rise.

Segment 3: Rob Fink, CEO, Big Drop Brewing, tells John about their award-winning non-alcoholic beer, why he wanted to start a company that makes non-alcoholic beer, how ended up brewing beer in Chicago, and the details about their “Big Drop on the Block” giveaway in Chicago

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Bud Light offering pumpkin spice hard seltzer, August seeing a 6-month low in consumer confidence, KEA testing a furniture buyback program and Walgreens raising minimum wages for hourly workers to $15/hr. by November 2022.